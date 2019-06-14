Dawne Danielle Blalock, 39, of Pollocksville, died on June 10, 2019.
Survivors include her parents, Gary M. Cashwell and Leona M. Cashwell; sons, Justice Blalock, Colt Blalock and Chad Blalock; brothers, Greg Gardner-Hanson and Carl Gardner-Hanson; sister, Brittany Kelly.
Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 14 to June 15, 2019