NEWPORT - Dean A. Crabtree, 62, of Newport died April 16, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church, Newport. Interment with military honors held at noon on Wednesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019