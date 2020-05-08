HOLLY RIDGE – Deanna Ashley Scheffler, 53, of Holly Ridge died May 6, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Sea Lawn Cemetery, Hampstead.
Survivors include husband, Justin Scheffler of the home; children, Ashley Martin of Vine Grove, Kentucky, James Edens of Sneads Ferry, Kryshayle Elledge of Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and sister, Misty Brady of Sneads Ferry.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
