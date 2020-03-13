MAYSVILLE - Deborah Dudley, 62, of Maysville died March 10 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Belgrade with interment following at Percy Mattocks cemetery.
Survivors include son, Pedro Dudley of Garner; daughter, Kimberly Dudley; brothers, William and Anthony Vann Dillahunt, all of Belgrade, Antonio Whitney of Hubert; and sisters, Veronica Rhodes of Maysville, Victoria Purvis of New Bern.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020