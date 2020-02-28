VANCEBORO - Deborah Duncan Meadows, 65, of Vanceboro died Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with burial following at Seaside Memorial Park.
Survivors include sons, Ray Meadows of Vanceboro, Jesse Meadows of Stella; sisters, Dreama Duncan Meadows of Maysville, Sandra Duncan Watson, Brenda Joyce Pierce, Melody Duncan, all of Swansboro; and brother, Billy Joe Duncan of Stella.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020