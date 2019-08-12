Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deena Woods. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Catalyst Church of Jacksonville Send Flowers Obituary

Deena Lynn Woods, 55, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Saturday afternoon Aug. 10, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by beloved family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the Catalyst Church of Jacksonville at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning with pastor Joshua Childress officiating. Burial will follow at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Our precious Deena was a warrior, and she fought a valiant fight against stage 4 colon cancer, a cancer which took her body but never her spirit. She fought with grace, beauty, and strength, as she did with everything in her life. She touched so many lives in so many ways.

She taught first grade for over 30 years. It wasn't just her job, it was her passion. She considered all of her students "my babies," but always gravitated to those who were at risk. Her goal was to reach all of them, and she did. Now many of her past students have families of their own and continue to stay in touch with Deena, expressing the positive impact she has had on their lives.

Deena loved her family, the beach, gardening, and snowboarding. She was good at everything she tried. Deena also loved her "village", a group of 9 special ladies who still share love, laughter and life, and who will continue to stand together in strength and support of one another.

For all who knew her, she was forever grateful, always thankful, beyond blessed.

Deena was preceded in death by her father, Henry Woods; and her brother, William "Butch" Woods.

Deena is survived by her husband, Bryan Matthew Baquer who was the love of her life. She found her perfect love story in him. It was easy to see that God made Bryan especially for Deena, and Deena for Bryan. Their love was beautiful and eternal.

She is also survived by her stepchildren, Bryan Joseph Baquer of Manassas, VA and Ashleigh Baquer of Fairfax, VA. By her mother, Yumiko Katsumata Woods; sister, Cindy Meadows and husband Michael Meadows, nephew Michael "Kyle" Meadows and niece Taylor Lea Meadows, all of Jacksonville.

Surviving her also is her "village" which consisted of her best friend of 50 years, Margaret Haga; and lifelong friends, Doris Pinkoski, Twinkle Childress, Lori Goodson, Lori "Fish" Fisher, Patty Baker, Julie Bardo, Liz Chiles, and Jena Culler.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Condolences may be left at



Deena Lynn Woods, 55, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Saturday afternoon Aug. 10, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by beloved family and friends.A funeral service will be held at the Catalyst Church of Jacksonville at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning with pastor Joshua Childress officiating. Burial will follow at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.Our precious Deena was a warrior, and she fought a valiant fight against stage 4 colon cancer, a cancer which took her body but never her spirit. She fought with grace, beauty, and strength, as she did with everything in her life. She touched so many lives in so many ways.She taught first grade for over 30 years. It wasn't just her job, it was her passion. She considered all of her students "my babies," but always gravitated to those who were at risk. Her goal was to reach all of them, and she did. Now many of her past students have families of their own and continue to stay in touch with Deena, expressing the positive impact she has had on their lives.Deena loved her family, the beach, gardening, and snowboarding. She was good at everything she tried. Deena also loved her "village", a group of 9 special ladies who still share love, laughter and life, and who will continue to stand together in strength and support of one another.For all who knew her, she was forever grateful, always thankful, beyond blessed.Deena was preceded in death by her father, Henry Woods; and her brother, William "Butch" Woods.Deena is survived by her husband, Bryan Matthew Baquer who was the love of her life. She found her perfect love story in him. It was easy to see that God made Bryan especially for Deena, and Deena for Bryan. Their love was beautiful and eternal.She is also survived by her stepchildren, Bryan Joseph Baquer of Manassas, VA and Ashleigh Baquer of Fairfax, VA. By her mother, Yumiko Katsumata Woods; sister, Cindy Meadows and husband Michael Meadows, nephew Michael "Kyle" Meadows and niece Taylor Lea Meadows, all of Jacksonville.Surviving her also is her "village" which consisted of her best friend of 50 years, Margaret Haga; and lifelong friends, Doris Pinkoski, Twinkle Childress, Lori Goodson, Lori "Fish" Fisher, Patty Baker, Julie Bardo, Liz Chiles, and Jena Culler.Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close