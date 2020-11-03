Della Louise Nuell, 80, of Jacksonville, died Nov. 1, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Monk family cemetery.

Survivors include children, Pernell Pollock of Jacksonville, Lamont Pollock of New Bern, Wanda Jackson of San Antonio, Texas, Dion Pollock of Laurel, Maryland; and sisters, Hannah Wright of Fayetteville, Judy Robinson of Brooklyn, New York, Louise Graves of Laurel, Maryland.

Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



