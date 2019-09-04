Deloris Hardison

Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evening View Missionary Baptist Church
Jacksonville, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Evening View Missionary Baptist Church
Jacksonville, NC
Deloris A. Hardison, 64, of Jacksonville died Sept. 1, 2019, at her home.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday at Evening View Missionary Baptist Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Georgetown Memorial Park.
Survivors include brothers, Joseph Hardison of Columbia, South Carolina, Roosevelt Hardison, Leroy Henry; and sisters, Thomasine Hardison-Whitmore, all of Jacksonville and Olivia Hardison of Sneads Ferry.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
