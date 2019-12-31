Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delta McKemey. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Delta Delean Gurganus McKemey, 76, of Jacksonville, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019.

Delta graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1961. She was strongly devoted to her family and was an active member of Verona United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served as the youth coordinator. She was active with the Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Scout Den Leader and wife of a Scoutmaster. She was a homemaker and later worked and retired with the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John "Red" McKemey of Jacksonville; two sons, William "Billy" McKemey of Jacksonville and Joe McKemey of Winterville, NC (Jackie); daughter, Carol Oakley of Jacksonville, NC (Dolan); and four grandchildren, Julia Phillips, Taylor Oakley, Elizabeth McKemey, and Maxwell McKemey. She is also survived by three sisters, Stella Hodge, Joyce Robertson, and Dale McCullough; and three brothers, Gene Gurganus, Roy Gurganus, and Alfred Gurganus.

She is predeceased by her parents, Andrew "Jack" and Lela Gurganus; and one brother, Jackie Ray "Buddy" Gurganus.

The family will receive friends and family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Tar Landing Baptist Church, 3884 Richlands Highway (Highway 258), Jacksonville, NC 28540. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Tar Landing Baptist Church. A graveside service will immediately follow at Onslow Memorial Park, 3280 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a . Her choices would be the Verona United Methodist Church Building Fund or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left at

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.





Delta Delean Gurganus McKemey, 76, of Jacksonville, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019.Delta graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1961. She was strongly devoted to her family and was an active member of Verona United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served as the youth coordinator. She was active with the Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Scout Den Leader and wife of a Scoutmaster. She was a homemaker and later worked and retired with the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John "Red" McKemey of Jacksonville; two sons, William "Billy" McKemey of Jacksonville and Joe McKemey of Winterville, NC (Jackie); daughter, Carol Oakley of Jacksonville, NC (Dolan); and four grandchildren, Julia Phillips, Taylor Oakley, Elizabeth McKemey, and Maxwell McKemey. She is also survived by three sisters, Stella Hodge, Joyce Robertson, and Dale McCullough; and three brothers, Gene Gurganus, Roy Gurganus, and Alfred Gurganus.She is predeceased by her parents, Andrew "Jack" and Lela Gurganus; and one brother, Jackie Ray "Buddy" Gurganus.The family will receive friends and family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Tar Landing Baptist Church, 3884 Richlands Highway (Highway 258), Jacksonville, NC 28540. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Tar Landing Baptist Church. A graveside service will immediately follow at Onslow Memorial Park, 3280 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a . Her choices would be the Verona United Methodist Church Building Fund or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations