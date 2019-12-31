Delta Delean Gurganus McKemey, 76, of Jacksonville, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019.
Delta graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1961. She was strongly devoted to her family and was an active member of Verona United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served as the youth coordinator. She was active with the Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Scout Den Leader and wife of a Scoutmaster. She was a homemaker and later worked and retired with the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John "Red" McKemey of Jacksonville; two sons, William "Billy" McKemey of Jacksonville and Joe McKemey of Winterville, NC (Jackie); daughter, Carol Oakley of Jacksonville, NC (Dolan); and four grandchildren, Julia Phillips, Taylor Oakley, Elizabeth McKemey, and Maxwell McKemey. She is also survived by three sisters, Stella Hodge, Joyce Robertson, and Dale McCullough; and three brothers, Gene Gurganus, Roy Gurganus, and Alfred Gurganus.
She is predeceased by her parents, Andrew "Jack" and Lela Gurganus; and one brother, Jackie Ray "Buddy" Gurganus.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Tar Landing Baptist Church, 3884 Richlands Highway (Highway 258), Jacksonville, NC 28540. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Tar Landing Baptist Church. A graveside service will immediately follow at Onslow Memorial Park, 3280 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a . Her choices would be the Verona United Methodist Church Building Fund or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020