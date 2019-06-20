Denise Lee Huff Booher, 64, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Born on September 23, 1954, in Flemingsburg, KY; she was a daughter of the late William Nathan and Mary Lee Cooper Huff. She is also predeceased by a son, Robert Shurley.
She is survived by the love of her life, Albert Clark of Jacksonville; a son, Richard Booher and wife Sondra of Jacksonville; two daughters, Amy Sanders and husband Bubba of Richlands, Crystal Ehmer of Fort Belvoir, VA; a brother, Robert Huff and wife Missy of Greenville, SC; three sisters, Cindy Elawar of Des Moines, IA, Jeannie Campbell of Jacksonville, Linda Huff of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Kenneth Allen, Kalei Ehmer, Kelsi Ehmer, Jason Ehmer, Jayla Ehmer, Trey Booher, Lazarus Mayo, Mia Booher; and one great-grandson, Kayden Allen.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, June 24, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Pastor Bill Gay officiating. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until Noon.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 20 to June 21, 2019