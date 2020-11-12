1/1
Dennie Williams Jr.
Dennie Ruzzy Williams Jr. of Holly Ridge entered the gates of Heaven November 12, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 73 years old.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen and Dennie Williams Sr.; his sister, Sherrill Cooke; his first wife, Janet; and his mother-in-law, Carolee Lee.
Survived by his wife of 27 years, Laney Williams. Dennie was deeply loved by his children, Jimmy Williams and wife Andrea, David Williams and wife Nina, Stephen Williams and wife Melissa, and Becky Williams. He was also a wonderful father to Richard Millis and wife Tracy, Charlie Millis and Anthony Millis. He will be lovingly remembered by his 15 grandchildren, Amber, Corey, Matthew, Sara, Cody, Elisha, Abigail, Haley, Luke, Ansley, Collin, Meridyth, Lexi, Garrett and Skarlett; five great-grandchildren, Cruz, Saylor, Isabella and two on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Duckett and husband Gary of Illinois; brother-in-law to Mickie Hausmann and husband John, David Lee and wife Ginger and Melissa Thomas and husband Richard.
Dennie served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps and was a purple heart recipient during the Vietnam War. He loved his family and his country. In lieu of flowers, thank a veteran for their service.
A private graveside service with full military honors will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Bo Osborne officiating.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
November 12, 2020
Dennie was great with our kids and supported them. A very fine man. Loved to laugh.
Randy Yopp
Friend
