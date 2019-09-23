Dennis Roy Block, 76, of Hampstead NC went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019.
He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 19, 1942; to the late Roy and June Block. His hobbies/accomplishments were fishing, Masonic Lodge and retired U.S. Army of 23 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Block Sr., his mother, June Block; and his brother, Roy Block Jr.
He is survived by wife, Norma C. Block of Hampstead; daughter, Denise Block of New York; and son, Brian Block of Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences to the family may be offered at Coblewardsmithwilmington.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019