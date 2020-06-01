Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Dennis Paul Gosnell, 34, of Hubert, died May 20, 2020.

Funeral service with military honors was held at 10:30 a.m. May 29, 2020, at Kahlert Funeral Home with interment at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Lara J. Gosnell; daughter, Aurora, of Hubert; siblings, Carol Franci Gosnell of Apple Valley, California, William Alanson Gosnell of Moreno Valley, California, Grethe Toria Tyner of Jacksonville, Sven Lee Gosnell of Mahomet, Illinois.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store