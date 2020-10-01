Dennis Gaddy Horn Jr., born February 20, 1960, in Oceanside, CA went home to be with our heavenly father on September 28, 2020.
He was a man of immense faith who was very much loved by his family.
Dennis graduated from Texas A&M University in 1990, and served as an electrical engineer with Chevron Corporation for 30 years. He will be remembered for his many great accomplishments.
Dennis was passionate about many things but most pertained to the Great Outdoors. You could frequently find him deep sea fishing off the coast of North Carolina, salmon fishing in Alaska or hunting when time permitted. Dennis was an avid traveler and visited places most could only imagine. He made a lasting impression on family, friends and coworkers. He privileged those who knew him with a sense of humor unmatched by the best comedians.
Dennis leaves behind loved ones who will continuously miss him and a Legacy of which he can be proud.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Gaddy Horn Sr.; grandmother, Opal Lum, and grandfather, Lawrence Daniels.
Dennis is survived by his wife Linda of 34 years; children, Shawn Roland and Jessica Roland; grandson, Hunter Short; mother, Dorothy Ekberg, step father, David Ekberg; sisters, Robyn Corbin (John), Laura Horn; and brother, Bobby Horn (Lynette); aunt, Myrna Burton; mother-in-law, Sharon Kelley, sisters-in-law, Susanne Bullock (Mark), Diane Haugen (Ken), Patricia Scoville; brother-in-law, Robert Kelley (Jennifer); and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston, WY, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home and again one-hour prior to services Saturday. Burial will be at Evanston Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at Crandallfhevanston.com.