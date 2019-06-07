Dennis Joseph Mahouchick, 78, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday morning, June 7, 2019, at his home.
Dennis was a proud Marine who spent 20 years in the USMC before retiring. He was also a lifetime active member of VFW Post 9133. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren, and he taught and coached sports for years.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Eiko Mahouchick.
He is survived by her loving wife of 17 years, Tammy Mahouchick of the home; son, Joseph Mahouchick and wife Jennifer of Jacksonville, step son, Lewis Bergeron and wife Kimberly of Newport; brother, Kenneth Mahouchick and wife Alberta of New Jersey; sister, Barbara Obal and husband Joe of Florida; and grandchildren, Lauren, Nathan, Hailey, and Landon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VFW Post 9133.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 7 to June 8, 2019