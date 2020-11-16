1/
Dennis Timms
Dennis Richard Timms, 68, of Jacksonville died Nov. 13, 2020, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with visitation following the service. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Connie Gillette Timms of Jacksonville; sons, Patrick Timms of Salisbury, Greg Sanders, Brad Sanders, both of Illinois; daughters, Amy Timms of Colorado, Bobbie Jo Campbell of Kentucky, Becky Timms of Charleston South Carolina, Amanda Childers of Fletcher, Heather Mitchell of Illinois; and brother, David Morton of New York.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
