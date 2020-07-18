Dennis Williams

Wilmington - Dennis McElroy Williams, 62, of Wilmington, died July 16, 2020.

A celebration of Mr. Williams' life will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Saunders Funeral Home, 210 Bell Fork Rd., Jacksonville, NC 28540. A visitation will be held one (1) hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Graytown Community Cemetery.

His love and memories will remain in the heart of his mother, Elnora Watkins of Jacksonville; son, Carlos Williams of Raleigh; siblings, Connie Bannerman, Carolyn Mosley and Clemette Bell all of Jacksonville; special friend, Shirley Sharp of Wilmington and a host of other relatives and friends.

