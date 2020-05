Jacksonville – Derek Scott Gerads, 31, died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.Derek, a Corporal in the Marine Corps, served four years. To his family, he will always be their Iron Man.He is survived by his parents, Marc and Geri Gerads of Azle, TX; three brothers, Christopher Gerads of Arlington, TX, Bryant Gerads of Arlington, TX, and Kyle Gerads of Arlington, TX.The family has arranged a tribute for Derek. You are welcome to Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville on Saturday, May 23, 2020, until 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Derek's name be made to the Foundation.Online condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.