Jacksonville – Derek Scott Gerads, 31, died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.
Derek, a Corporal in the Marine Corps, served four years. To his family, he will always be their Iron Man.
He is survived by his parents, Marc and Geri Gerads of Azle, TX; three brothers, Christopher Gerads of Arlington, TX, Bryant Gerads of Arlington, TX, and Kyle Gerads of Arlington, TX.
The family has arranged a tribute for Derek. You are welcome to Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville on Saturday, May 23, 2020, until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Derek's name be made to the Foundation.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020