Sneads Ferry - Derek Craig Jenkins, 38, of Sneads Ferry died at his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15 at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge Chapel with Gene Ennett officiating.
He is survived by his father, Craig and his wife Connie Jenkins of Sneads Ferry; and his mother, Terry and her husband Ron Stoner of Holly Ridge.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service on Saturday at the funeral home and other times at 121 Swan Point Road, Sneads Ferry.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
