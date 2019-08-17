Derrick Barnes, 44, of Baltimore, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away unexpectedly on August 10th 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Davia; four lovely daughters, Phoebe, Dylan, Daryn and Devyn; his mother, Tronette; two sisters, Daphne and Camille; two brothers, Darryl and Calvin Jr.; several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Barnes Sr.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 19th at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Nixonlewisfuneralhome.com or at JDNews.com.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019