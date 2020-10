Or Copy this URL to Share

Dewan Chambers, 51, of Jacksonville died Oct. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Funeral Home, Kinston with entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Survivors include mother and three children.

Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store