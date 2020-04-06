Richlands - Diane Elizabeth Hinman, 76, of Richlands died at her home Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Mrs. Hinman was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hinman.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her four children, Brenda Nilson of Mays Landing, NJ, Wayne Goodwin of Toms River, NJ, Glenn Goodwin of Millinocket, ME and Derek Goodwin of Richlands; one sister, Sandra Schrimsher of FL; and ten grandchildren.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020