Phyllis Diane Moore, 63, of Jacksonville died Sept. 7, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Maysville with burial following at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, T.J. Trott of Wilmington, Michael Trott of Richlands; sister, Carolyn Moore of Snow Hill; and brother, Melvin Moore of Maysville.
Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019