HOLLY RIDGE - Dollie Marie Biggs, 83, of Holly Ridge died August 1, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include sons, Michael Biggs of Little Rock, AR, James Biggs of Wallace, Timothy Biggs of Holly Ridge; daughter Anita LaFon of Galax, VA; brother Adrian Jenkins of Asheville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019