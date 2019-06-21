Dollie Mae Turner Powell, 83, of Jacksonville died June 20, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Park, Jacksonville.
Dollie is preceded in death by her husband, WB Powell; and daughter, Wanda Casey.
She is survived by her son, WB Turner. Daughters, Shelly Wright, Brenda Stiles, Linda Raynor, Nora Brown, Connie Carrington, and Karen Perreault. Step Children, Nancy Chandler, Buddy Powell, Joyce Holmes, Hilda Houston, and Willie Powell. Sister, Louise Barnette. Twenty-three grandchildren, Thirty-Three Great-Grandchildren, and Ten Great-Great-Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6 from to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands.
Condolences may be made at Johnsonfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands.
