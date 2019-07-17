Dollie West, 76, of Jacksonville died July 14, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at James family cemetery, Maple Hill.
Survivors include husband, Leroy West of Jacksonville; daughters, Amelia M. Winborne of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Amanda C. Evans of Dayton, Ohio; son, Avery J. McCleod of Everett, Washington; sisters, Geneva James, Mildred Sharpless, both of Maple Hill; and brother, Warren Pickett of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 17 to July 18, 2019