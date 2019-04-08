Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Domenick Irrera. View Sign

Sergeant Major Domenick A. Irrera, USMC (Ret), 92, of Jacksonville, NC passed away Saturday, April 6th 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC.

Born May 15th 1926, in Philadelphia, PA, Sergeant Major Irrera was the son of Gaetano and Elvira Irrera. Sgt. Maj. Irrera was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Goetz Irrera.

He is survived by his children, Cathy Irrera Nicholson (Jim), Joseph Anthony Irrera (Sheila), Thomas Gilbert Irrera (Erika), and Domenick Jack Irrera. Sgt. Maj. Irrera was preceded in death by his daughter, Gloria Irrera Benvenuto. Sgt. Maj. Irrera was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Kyle Nicholson, Kristin Irrera, Joseph Irrera, Kalyn Nicholson Snow, Shelby Nicholson Hollingsworth, Dante Benvenuto, Nicholas Irrera, Emily Nicholson, Andrew Irrera, Joshua Irrera, Michaela Irrera and Eva Irrera. His family continued to grow with four great-grandchildren, Noah Irrera, Holden Hollingsworth, Emsley Snow and Gabriella Irrera and three more great-grandchildren to be born this year.

Sgt. Maj. Irrera served in the United States Marine Corps for over 40 years. He retired on June 29th 1987, and at that time was the last active duty Marine to serve in World War II. He ended his career as the senior enlisted man for the Fleet Marine Force Atlantic. His personal decorations included the Legion of Merit, Navy Commendation with Combat ""V"" and two stars, Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal with one silver star and two bronze stars, Combat Action Ribbon and various World War II and Vietnam awards.

Sgt. Maj. Irrera was also known for his love of running. In 1984, he was honored to carry the Olympic torch on its way to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Sgt. Maj. Irrera completed over 50 marathons, countless half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks and trail races. In 2008, he was inducted into the Marine Corps Marathon Hall of Fame. He was an active and proud member of Jacksonville's Trails and Greenways Committee and later as a member of the Recreation Parks Advisory Committee. Sgt. Maj. Irrera had attended all the Run for the Warriors events since they began in 2006, and ironically passed away on race day 2019.

A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 214 Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at 110 Montford Landing Rd., Jacksonville, NC. Visitation will be prior to the funeral mass from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave. Jacksonville, NC.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at



Sergeant Major Domenick A. Irrera, USMC (Ret), 92, of Jacksonville, NC passed away Saturday, April 6th 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC.Born May 15th 1926, in Philadelphia, PA, Sergeant Major Irrera was the son of Gaetano and Elvira Irrera. Sgt. Maj. Irrera was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Goetz Irrera.He is survived by his children, Cathy Irrera Nicholson (Jim), Joseph Anthony Irrera (Sheila), Thomas Gilbert Irrera (Erika), and Domenick Jack Irrera. Sgt. Maj. Irrera was preceded in death by his daughter, Gloria Irrera Benvenuto. Sgt. Maj. Irrera was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Kyle Nicholson, Kristin Irrera, Joseph Irrera, Kalyn Nicholson Snow, Shelby Nicholson Hollingsworth, Dante Benvenuto, Nicholas Irrera, Emily Nicholson, Andrew Irrera, Joshua Irrera, Michaela Irrera and Eva Irrera. His family continued to grow with four great-grandchildren, Noah Irrera, Holden Hollingsworth, Emsley Snow and Gabriella Irrera and three more great-grandchildren to be born this year.Sgt. Maj. Irrera served in the United States Marine Corps for over 40 years. He retired on June 29th 1987, and at that time was the last active duty Marine to serve in World War II. He ended his career as the senior enlisted man for the Fleet Marine Force Atlantic. His personal decorations included the Legion of Merit, Navy Commendation with Combat ""V"" and two stars, Navy Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal with one silver star and two bronze stars, Combat Action Ribbon and various World War II and Vietnam awards.Sgt. Maj. Irrera was also known for his love of running. In 1984, he was honored to carry the Olympic torch on its way to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Sgt. Maj. Irrera completed over 50 marathons, countless half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks and trail races. In 2008, he was inducted into the Marine Corps Marathon Hall of Fame. He was an active and proud member of Jacksonville's Trails and Greenways Committee and later as a member of the Recreation Parks Advisory Committee. Sgt. Maj. Irrera had attended all the Run for the Warriors events since they began in 2006, and ironically passed away on race day 2019.A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 214 Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at 110 Montford Landing Rd., Jacksonville, NC. Visitation will be prior to the funeral mass from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Ave. Jacksonville, NC.The family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close