Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013



Fr. Don was born in Danielson, CT. He grew up in a Catholic family and attended St. James Catholic Church. His boyhood Parish Priest who inspired his priestly and religious vocation was Fr. Emile Dussault, M.S., who also preceded him as a Pastor of St. Mildred.

Fr. Don entered the religious order of Missionaries of Our Lady of Lasalette and after successful completion of his religious formation and theological studies in Washington, DC and later in Rome, Italy he was ordained a priest in May,1975.

As a young priest he served in a parish in England for eight years, then he served as a parish priest in Fitchburg MA. Later he was assigned to serve in formation and administration of his religious order for several years. He then was assigned as Pastor of St. Thomas Parish in Smyrna, GA, before serving as Pastor of Mother of Mercy Parish in Washington NC. Finally in August 2000 he was assigned as Pastor of St. Mildred, where he served with unparalleled grace, love and dedication till the day God called him to heaven.

His love for God and the people, his gentle humanity, sense of humor and deep dedication to his ministry touched the hearts of all who have known him. He cherished all of God's creation and enjoyed taking care of his rectory flowers, his cat and his fish aquarium of which he was ever so proud.

He was a friend to all but especially to those who seemed lost in life and in most need of a good word and a helping hand. He respected the opinions of others and when he spoke it was with gentle love and oftentimes with a joke. His smile was truly a window into his soul, overflowing with the positive energy of God's Spirit.

The family of St. Mildred is in mourning for the loss of their Good Shepherd, but is alive with the undying hope of the Resurrection and life eternal where we will enjoy the presence of God and the company of our beloved Fr. Don.

Condolences may be left at

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later time by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

