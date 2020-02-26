SNEADS FERRY - Donald Ray Foy, 62, of Sneads Ferry died Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville with interment following at White Oak Memorial Gardens, Maysville.
Survivors include son, Cody Foy of Sneads Ferry; brother, Kenneth Foy of Wilmington; and sisters, Carolyn Coble of Trenton, Barbara Carroway of Maysville, Wanda Whitney of Washington.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020