Donald Girard
Donald F. Girard, 85, of Jacksonville died June 9, 2020.
Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. June 20 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include daughter, Donna Tripp of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and son, Gregory Girard of Richlands.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
