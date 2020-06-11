Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald F. Girard, 85, of Jacksonville died June 9, 2020.

Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. June 20 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Survivors include daughter, Donna Tripp of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and son, Gregory Girard of Richlands.



