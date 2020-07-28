1/
Donald Henriksen
{ "" }
SWANSBORO - Donald Bjarne Henriksen, 65, of Swansboro died July 25, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Swansboro United Methodist Church.
Survivors include wife, Kathy Henriksen of the home; daughter, Laina Kristine Collins of Swansboro; sons, Donald Bjarne Henriksen Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Rian William Henriksen of Simi Valley, California; sisters, Karin Artinian of Manhasset, New York, Debbie Bertolini of Massapequa, New York, Victoria Crocitto Huffman; and brother, Kenneth Henriksen, both of Long Island, New York.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Swansboro United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
