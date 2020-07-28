Donald Henriksen

Or Copy this URL to Share

SWANSBORO - Donald Bjarne Henriksen, 65, of Swansboro died July 25, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Swansboro United Methodist Church.

Survivors include wife, Kathy Henriksen of the home; daughter, Laina Kristine Collins of Swansboro; sons, Donald Bjarne Henriksen Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Rian William Henriksen of Simi Valley, California; sisters, Karin Artinian of Manhasset, New York, Debbie Bertolini of Massapequa, New York, Victoria Crocitto Huffman; and brother, Kenneth Henriksen, both of Long Island, New York.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store