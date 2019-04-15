Jacksonville - Donald William Humphrey, 55, of Jacksonville died at his home Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Williams Humphrey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Jacksonville with Reverend Doug Humphrey officiating. Interment will follow at Jacksonville City Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Surviving Donald's fiancé, Corrinn Williams of the home; father, Troy W. Humphrey of Jacksonville; daughter, Kathy Lowrance (Matt) of Monroe; son, James Humphrey of Jacksonville; sister, Paula (Rob) McArthur of Snow Hill; two brothers, David (Rhonda) Humphrey of Jacksonville, Rev. Doug Humphrey (Susan) of Holly Springs; grandchildren, Ayden Humphrey of Jacksonville, Abigail Lowrance of Monroe, Keith Lowrance of Monroe; a number of step children, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends before the funeral service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019