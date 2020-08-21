1/1
Donald Papenfuse
1951 - 2020
Donald Timothy "Tim" Papenfuse, age 69, of Jacksonville, was welcomed into heaven August 16, 2020, from cancer related causes.
Tim was born on July 19, 1951, at Camp Lejeune. His childhood was spent on local military bases. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1970. He married his high school sweetheart, Sally Conner in 1971. Tim's passion was playing music as a bass musician and singer in local bands, such as Systematic Sounds, Nantucket, Armageddon, Ernie Fields show band, Castle, and Reign. He co-owned a local contractor business for several years. Tim married his soulmate Deanie in 1988. Together they raised a daughter, Angie. Tim enjoyed playing volleyball and golf. His other interests were camping, kayaking, snow and water skiing, sailing and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking and barbecuing for family and friends. Tim is survived by Deanie, Angie, grandson, Jared, (Candace), and great-grandson, Greyson. Jared was very much loved and the apple of his Papa's eyes! He is also survived by his siblings, Laurie (Dave), Paul, Sue (Allen), Matt (Susan), Beth (Eddie), Mary (Joe), and Pat. He was like a second father to his younger siblings and was deeply loved and respected. Tim's many nieces and nephews have happy memories of their fun-loving "Uncle Tim." In his retirement, he spent much of his time with good friends, Vic and Sandy.
Tim, you will be "Forever Young" in our hearts. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date for family and friends.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
