SNEADS FERRY - Donald Jeffery Schaefer, 50 Aug. 26, 2020.

A memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the New River community Church of God in Sneads Ferry.

Survivors include mother, Joyce Schaefer of Holly Ridge; sisters, Sherry Schaefer of Sneads Ferry and Shannon Major of Holly Ridge.

