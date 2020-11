Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Strickland, 61, of Swansboro, NC passed away on November 27, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife Sharon Strickland. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations, Wilmington, NC.

