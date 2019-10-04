Donald Strong

Donald Blaine Strong, 87, of Jacksonville died Oct. 4, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Northwoods United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include daughter, Debbie Lynn Shipp; and son, Kenneth Strong, both of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
