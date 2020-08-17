Donald Milton Warnick, 63, passed away from Natural Causes at home in Jacksonville, NC, on August 4, 2020.
Donald was born June 26, 1957, in Somerset, PA; to Donald Warnick and Mildred Warnick Wiencek. He graduated from North Star High School in 1976, and then served proudly in the Armed Services in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years. Donald obtained the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served in several areas such as Okinawa, Japan; California; Arizona; Virginia, and North Carolina. In addition to participating in various leadership and training programs/seminars, he also attended classes at Coastal Carolina Community College. They include Substance Abuse, Suicide Prevention, Fire Security Officer, Recruiter School, SNCO Advance Courses. He worked as a Motor Transport Operator Chief, Recruiter, and was his Battalion's Substance Abuse SNCO. He received numerous awards, such as Rifle Expert Badge (2nd Award), Pistol Sharpshooter Badge, Good Conduct Medal (w/5 stars), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, and USMC Recruiter Ribbon.
After his retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked as a transport driver at Maola from 1996-2004, and then worked for Dairy Moovers until becoming fully retired.
In addition to enjoying time with his step-grandchildren, Donald enjoyed working on his cars, spending time with his friends and neighbors, and being put into "Facebook jail." He also liked to share his opinion on various online News Networks.
He is survived by siblings, Phyllis Warnick, Somerset; Linda Mallory, Somerset; Donna Warnick, Somerset; Dennis Warnick and wife Cathy (Botwright), Stoystown; Karen Sleasman, Somerset; Doreen Gontis and husband Joe Gontis, Boswell; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Wiencek, Boswell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by former wife, Sherrie Rine, Texas; step-daughter, Indra Aria and step-grandchildren; Trinity, Tianna, Javon, and Delilah, Jacksonville, NC.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Derrick; brother, Jason Wiencek; brothers-in-law, Blaine Sleasman and Greg Thiele; and nieces, Cynthia Moore, Melissa Dagostino, and Tammy Newman.
A Military Memorial Service will be held at a later time with interment at Jenners Crossroads Cemetery.
