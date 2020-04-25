Jacksonville, NC - Donna Boyette Shotwell, age 62, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at home.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Boyette; and daughter, Donna Marie Stallings.
A private graveside service will be held at East Duplin Memorial Gardens in Beulaville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ms. Shotwell is survived by her daughter, Heather Blanton of Wallace; son, Buddy Taylor and wife Nicky of Kinston; father, Ed Boyette of Kinston; sisters, Debbie Padgett and husband Gary of Jacksonville, Libby Ipock and husband Linn of Seven Springs; brother, Eddie Boyette and wife Dee of Kinston; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Condolences may be sent at SerenityNC.com..
Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020