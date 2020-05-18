Swansboro - Donna Elizabeth Brite Strickland, 73, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
She was born August 23, 1946, in Jacksonville, NC; daughter of the late Woodrow and Marie Stanley Brite.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Larry Harper officiating.
Donna served Coastal Carolina Community College for 38 years and retired as the Director of Research. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Strickland of the home; daughter, Kimberly Nicole Strickland of Emerald Isle; and brother, Daniel Brite (Linda) of Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020