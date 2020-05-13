Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Graveside service 2:00 PM Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Hubert - Donnie Patrick Hatsell, 85, of Hubert died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Golden officiating.

Mr. Hatsell was raised in downtown Swansboro. He grew up enjoying Swansboro as a quiet little fishing village on the banks of the White Oak River. The locals called his father Clayton "Governor" and called Donnie "Little Governor." He often told the story of driving around Swansboro at the age of 12 in his daddy's Packard. He told his family many other wonderful stories of his life and the people of Swansboro.

Mr. Hatsell served in the Navy during the Korean War and was an Aircraft Mechanic at Cherry Point.

Mr. Hatsell is preceded in death by his wife, Ida Louise Hatsell; and his daughter, Diane Hatsell.

He is survived by three daughters, Frances Kreiling and her husband Allen, Brenda New and her husband John, all of Hubert and Donna Velez and her husband Butch of Stella; four grandchildren, Clayton New, Matthew Kreiling, Steven Kreiling and Andrea Velez and four great-grandchildren, Zoe Kreiling, John Wyman, Alaina New and Arden New.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Naval Regional Medical Center, Camp Lejeune, and the Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington for the wonderful care given to him.

