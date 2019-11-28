Hubert -- Donnie Ray Stanley, 78, of Hubert, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Bear Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Vera F. Stanley of the home; two sons, John Stanley and Michael Stanley, both of Swansboro; and daughter, Amanda Stanley of Hubert.
The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019