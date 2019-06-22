Celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Ida Teel of Jacksonville; sons, Rongie Fonville of Blythewood, South Carolina, Travis Nash of Birmingham, Alabama; sisters, Barbara Teel of Jacksonville, Lavon Teel of Las Vegas; and brothers, Leon Spain of Greenville, James Teel , Danny Teel, Dennis Teel, Stanley Teel, all of Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 22 to June 23, 2019