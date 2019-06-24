HUBERT - Dora Lee Russell Morton, 82, of Hubert, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
She was born February 26, 1937, in Havelock, NC. Daughter of the late Dan and Lala Mae Russell.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles L. Morton; daughters, Charlotte Henderson of Hubert; Cynthia New (Ronnie) of Stella; Janet Underseth (Andy) of Swansboro; son, Doug Morton (Jessica) of Swansboro; grandchildren, Heather Wells, Holly Lewis, Kyle New, Rebecca New, Cameron Underseth, Allison Underseth, Brody Morton and Landon Morton; three great-grandchildren; brother, Homer Russell of Wildwood; sisters, Linda Smith (Ronnie) of Morehead City; Blinnie Mason of Bogue and Kathy Russell (Billy) of Casar; and sixteen nieces and nephews.
She was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as MomMom.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Queens Creek United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Gandy and Rev. Ken Saleeby officiating. Burial will follow at the Queens Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 24 to June 25, 2019