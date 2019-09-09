Hubert - Doralyn Jannette "Jan" Beman Guthrie, 81, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
She was born April 29, 1938, in Valentine, NE; daughter of the late Charles and Dora Agnes Russell Beman.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Midway United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Parker Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
She is survived by husband, Clayton Guthrie of the home; daughter, Jeanette Morton (Steve) of Valdosta, GA; daughter-in-law, Debbie Guthrie of Hubert; grandchildren, Stephanie Mitchum (Mark), Lisa Eckwahl (Jacob), and Jason Guthrie (Kate); great-grandchildren, Grayson Mitchum, BreAnna Mitchum, Marleigh Mitchum, Gage Eckwahl, Stone Eckwahl, and Gabriel Guthrie. She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Gaulasha and Lavaughn Alger.
She was preceded in death by son, Dennis Guthrie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway United Methodist Church, PO Box 48 Stella, NC 28582.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019