Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Bessa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12 Noon at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Father Don Baribeau officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro



Doreen lost her husband Joe in 2009 after 67 years of marriage. She would have celebrated her 95 th birthday on Wednesday here on earth but now she will celebrate with Joe in Heaven.



She is survived by daughters, Jacqueline Falkenberg (Hans) of Broadnax, VA and Joanne McCart (Tom) of Swansboro; sons, John Bessa (Roberta) of Holister, CA and Jeffrey Bessa (Victoria) of Okatie, SC; ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Those that loved her will miss her always.



She was preceded in death by sister, Elsie Miller; and brothers, Donny and Harry McKinnon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Onslow County Animal Services 244 Georgetown Rd. Jacksonville, NC 28540.



Online condolences may be made at



Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.

Swansboro- Doreen Amy Louise McKinnon Bessa, 94, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Cottages of Swansboro. She was born July 17, 1924 in Brisbane, Australia daughter of the late, Sidney and Edith McKinnon.A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12 Noon at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Father Don Baribeau officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Jones Funeral Home-SwansboroDoreen lost her husband Joe in 2009 after 67 years of marriage. She would have celebrated her 95 th birthday on Wednesday here on earth but now she will celebrate with Joe in Heaven.She is survived by daughters, Jacqueline Falkenberg (Hans) of Broadnax, VA and Joanne McCart (Tom) of Swansboro; sons, John Bessa (Roberta) of Holister, CA and Jeffrey Bessa (Victoria) of Okatie, SC; ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Those that loved her will miss her always.She was preceded in death by sister, Elsie Miller; and brothers, Donny and Harry McKinnon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Onslow County Animal Services 244 Georgetown Rd. Jacksonville, NC 28540.Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org or JDNews.com Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close