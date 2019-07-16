Swansboro- Doreen Amy Louise McKinnon Bessa, 94, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Cottages of Swansboro. She was born July 17, 1924 in Brisbane, Australia daughter of the late, Sidney and Edith McKinnon.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12 Noon at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Father Don Baribeau officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro
Doreen lost her husband Joe in 2009 after 67 years of marriage. She would have celebrated her 95 th birthday on Wednesday here on earth but now she will celebrate with Joe in Heaven.
She is survived by daughters, Jacqueline Falkenberg (Hans) of Broadnax, VA and Joanne McCart (Tom) of Swansboro; sons, John Bessa (Roberta) of Holister, CA and Jeffrey Bessa (Victoria) of Okatie, SC; ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Those that loved her will miss her always.
She was preceded in death by sister, Elsie Miller; and brothers, Donny and Harry McKinnon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Onslow County Animal Services 244 Georgetown Rd. Jacksonville, NC 28540.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019