Doris Bryan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Bryan.
Service Information
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-2595
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Onslow Memorial Park
Jacksonville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Doris Estelle Bryan, 86, of Jacksonville, NC entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, John Robert Bryan; two brothers, John Gurganus and Athan Gurganus; and a sister, Edith Duffy. She is survived by her son, Kevin Bryan and his wife Cynthia Bryan of Jacksonville. Two sisters, Donnie McAvoy, Shelby Shepard; and a brother, Gerald Gurganus.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Jacksonville, NC   (910) 347-2595
funeral home direction icon