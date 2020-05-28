Mrs. Doris Estelle Bryan, 86, of Jacksonville, NC entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, John Robert Bryan; two brothers, John Gurganus and Athan Gurganus; and a sister, Edith Duffy. She is survived by her son, Kevin Bryan and his wife Cynthia Bryan of Jacksonville. Two sisters, Donnie McAvoy, Shelby Shepard; and a brother, Gerald Gurganus.
A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020