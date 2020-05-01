Jacksonville – Doris Marie Cole, 71, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her husband, Jerry Cole of the home; three sons, Brian Warren of Tennessee, Michael Cole of Jacksonville, NC and Matthew Cole of Jacksonville, NC; three daughters, Celeste Dunlap of California, Kassandra Reid of California and Mona Bair of Oregon; eight grandchildren; one brother, Guy Barr of Kansas; and one sister, Candy Barr of Arkansas.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020