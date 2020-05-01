Doris Cole

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Cole.
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-455-1281
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jacksonville – Doris Marie Cole, 71, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Cole is survived by her husband, Jerry Cole of the home; three sons, Brian Warren of Tennessee, Michael Cole of Jacksonville, NC and Matthew Cole of Jacksonville, NC; three daughters, Celeste Dunlap of California, Kassandra Reid of California and Mona Bair of Oregon; eight grandchildren; one brother, Guy Barr of Kansas; and one sister, Candy Barr of Arkansas.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.