Doris Mildred Romasky Cordle, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness in Hampstead.
Funeral services will be private.
Born on November 2, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jean Coccia Romasky. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George Irving Cordle. She was a homemaker and a member of Infant of Prague Catholic Church.
Surviving are three sons, Tom Cordle of Wilmington, Michael Cordle and wife Susan of Hampstead, Frank Cordle of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two daughters, Janet Cordle of Swansboro, Cindy Cribbs and husband Tim of Bear Creek; a brother, Anthony Romasky and wife Jackie of Philadelphia, PA; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019