RICHLANDS - Doris Jean Linton Futrelle, 87, of Richlands died July 21, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Allen Futrelle of Richlands, Kenneth Futrelle of Hickory, Gregory Futrelle of Birmingham, Alabama; daughter, Phyllis Standfast of Jacksonville; brother, David Linton of Blue River, Wisconsin; and sister, Pauline Vandiver of Stillman Valley, Illinois.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
