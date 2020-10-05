Doris Lord

VANCEBORO - Doris Jane Lord, 51, of Vanceboro, died Sept. 29, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.
Survivors include husband, Harry James Lord II of the home; sons, Christopher Michael Lord of New Bern, Matthew Aaron Lord, Nathaniel Thomas Lord, both of Vanceboro; brothers, Donald Coombs, Larry Coombs, both and of New Bern; and sisters, Joanne Tripp of Bridgeton, Cathy Swindell of Newport.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.